Osage Beach Looks To Opt-Out Of Tax Holiday Once Again

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 30, 2022 , , ,
assorted color pencils in yellow bucket

If you want to save a few dollars with your back to school shopping, as part of the statewide sales tax holiday, you might want to avoid shopping in Osage Beach for that weekend.

That is, if the board of aldermen ultimately approves an ordinance up for discussion which would allow the city to opt out of the holiday.

The statewide holiday weekend, which allows for local municipalities to opt out on a year-by-year basis, is set for August 5th-7th.

Different back-to-school items listed in the sales tax holiday include: clothing, computers and various school supplies as defined in state statute.

Osage Beach did not participate in the tax holiday for years until 2019 when the city opted into the program.

The first reading of the ordinance to opt back out is set for the board of aldermen’s meeting on May 5th.

