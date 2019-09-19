Osage Beach Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving a Minor

A 31-year-old Osage Beach man is being held on half-a-million dollars bond after being picked up on sex-related charges. Courthouse records indicate that Derric Vonderschmidt is charged with four felony counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy involving an alleged victim under the age of 12. The charges date back to late August and, apparently, happened in Osage Beach. Vonderschmidt, who is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, is expected to be arraigned in Miller County Associate Circuit Court on Friday.