An Osage Beach man is facing sexual misconduct charges following an incident at Wal-Mart’s eye-care center.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Julian Rowland was taken into custody after an employee felt a wetness on her pants leg, which turned out to be semen.

Officials believe Rowland had been masturbating during his session.

Rowland is now being held on no-bond, pending this case and another case out of Pulaski County, where he’s facing charges of forcible rape and statutory sodomy.