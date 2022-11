An Osage Beach man wanted on multiple warrants for failing to appear in court on alcohol and other driving-related offenses is taken into custody by the highway patrol Monday afternoon in Greene County.

24-year-old Alexis Jimenez had been wanted in Camden, Laclede and Greene counties.

Jimenez now also faces new offenses of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and paraphernalia along with driving while revoked.

He was taken to the Greene County Jail in Springfield.