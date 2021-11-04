News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Man Faces Arson Charges In Camdenton House Fire

By

Charges are filed against an Osage Beach man after the cause of a house fire in Camdenton was ruled as arson.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that Mack Teegarden forced his way into the house at 47 Briarwood during the early morning hours of September 18th before setting the house on fire.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes but not before it caused moderate damage along with significant smoke and water damage.

Teegarden, reportedly, admitted to his employer that he had been at the residence to retrieve an item he lost.

He’s charged with second-degree arson and burglary and, at the current time, was not reported as being in custody.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com