Osage Beach Man Injured, Charged in Alleged DWI Wreck

An Osage Beach man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident in Camden County. According to the Highway Patrol, 23-year old Dylan Ervie was on Highway 5 near Harvest Road shortly before 10pm Friday when his vehicle went off the right side of the road. The car began sliding and overturned. Ervie was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown to University Hospital with serious injuries. Ervie is facing charges of DWI, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and no seat belt.