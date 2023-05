A golf cart accident on the Oaks Golf Course on Route-KK in Osage Beach sends an O’Fallon, Missouri, man to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened late Thursday morning when the golf cart driven by 51-year-old Jeffrey Everett was traveling down a steep hill and started to slide before overturning.

Everett suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The golf cart escaped with minor damage.