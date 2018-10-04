Osage Beach Man Seriously Hurt in Crash

An Osage Beach man is in serious condition after a wreck early this morning. It happened at 12:30 a.m. on El Terra Road. 20-year old Mitchell Miller was ejected from his vehicle when it went off the left side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned. He was ejected from the vehicle. According to the Highway Patrol, Miller was traveling too fast for the road conditions. Miller was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment.