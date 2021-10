An Osage Beach man is seriously hurt in a go cart accident at a residence off of State Route-KK early Sunday morning.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:45am in the 67-hundred block of El Terra Road.

25-year-old Jordan Hammerstone was operating the go cart, reportedly, in a private field at an excessive rate in a circular pattern.

Hammerstone suffered serious injuries when the go cart overturned…he was taken to Lake Regional.