Osage Beach Passes Rezoning Request for Housing Development

A rezoning request passed by the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen could lead to a $40 million housing development. City Administrator Jeana Woods says it could help fill a big hole in the housing market.

The city is still in search of a replacement for former Engineer and Public Works Director Nick Edelman who resigned in September.

The city will be focusing on the budget. Work sessions will be starting soon to put the annual spending plan together.