When the Osage Beach Planning Commission next gets together, only two items appear on the agenda…one of the items is a request to re-zone an area currently general commercial with an entertainment overlay to allow for an amphitheater to general commercial with an amended entertainment overlay that would allow for pools, a video board, a stage for small music events and accessory uses.

The 14 acres proposed for the rezoning is owned by Gary Prewitt and is adjacent to Backwater Jacks.

According to the rezoning request, the property has been vacant for, at least, 50 years and, if the rezoning is approved, the development would include a 185-foot buffer around the property.

The other business item is a request for a special use permit to allow residential use in a commercial district.

The Osage Beach Planning Commission meeting is set for next Tuesday, the 8th, starting at 6p in city hall.