News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Planning Pedestrian Infrastructure Improvements

By Leave a Comment

Public Works Dir. Nick Edelman

The City of Osage Beach is looking to make it easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate the city. They have a number of projects on the schedule for the new year to try to improve the pedestrian infrastructure.

      NEWS-12-28-18 Edelman 1 - 28th December 2018

That’s Public Works Director Nick Edelman. City Planner Cary Patterson says those improvements have to be part of a well-designed, overall system to be most effective.

City Planner Cary Patterson

      NEWS-12-28-18 Patterson 1 - 28th December 2018

To maximize that system, both Edelman and Patterson say they key is finishing the backbone on the parkway, then branching out with connecting sidewalks to the side roads and neighborhoods.

Filed Under: Featured Story

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!