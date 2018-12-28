Osage Beach Planning Pedestrian Infrastructure Improvements

The City of Osage Beach is looking to make it easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate the city. They have a number of projects on the schedule for the new year to try to improve the pedestrian infrastructure.

NEWS-12-28-18 Edelman 1 - 28th December 2018

That’s Public Works Director Nick Edelman. City Planner Cary Patterson says those improvements have to be part of a well-designed, overall system to be most effective.

NEWS-12-28-18 Patterson 1 - 28th December 2018

To maximize that system, both Edelman and Patterson say they key is finishing the backbone on the parkway, then branching out with connecting sidewalks to the side roads and neighborhoods.