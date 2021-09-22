News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Plans Fall Festival On October 9th

By

The Osage Beach Fall Festival is coming up October 9th.

“Arts and Crafts for sale, small businesses and more coming out to promote some activities to the kids from some of the vendors out there” says Nicole Stacey, the Parks and Recreation Manager in Osage Beach, “We’ll have a full stage and DJ playing, and some live music as well.”

She tells KRMS News booth space is still available if you want to be vendor.

She also says there will be a pie-eating contest for adults and kids “This pie eating contest is awesome, and we’ll also have petting zoos, horse rides, different varieties of foods, bounce houses…just a variety of fun happening around the park that day.”

The Fall Festival will be happening from 10 to 5pm Saturday, October 9th at City Park.

