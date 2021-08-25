Osage Beach Police Capture Numerous Fentanyl Pills / Ammo In Multi-jurisdictional Capture

Police in Osage Beach say a man’s in jail facing numerous charges after a tip lead to a search that turned up drugs, cash and bullets.

It all started when police were told Nickolas Lombardo would be driving through Osage Beach in a black Dodge Challenger.

After spotting a car matching the description, they pulled it over on a traffic violation and officers say they asked Lombardo about drugs.

Investigators say he gave police permission to search the car and they found marijuana.

After Lombardo was arrested, police say he gave permission for a search of the room he was staying in at the Ozark Inn and Suites.

Officers say there they found more than 250 pills believed to be fentanyl, 340 grams of pot, baggies, a scale, two 9 millimeter magazines loaded with bullets and just over $700 dollars in cash – and other items and drug paraphernalia.

Lombardo was taken to the Camden County Jail and he’s now charged with 1st Degree Drug Trafficking, among other charges.

Police say the bust was a collaborative effort between police in Osage Beach and Lake Ozark, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Missouri Highway Patrol.