Osage Beach Police Conducting “Cops On Top” At Hyvee For Special Olympics

If you happen to be in Osage Beach today and you see some cops on the roof of the HyVee gas station, there’s no reason for alarm and, as a matter of fact, they’d like you to stop by and spread a little love for Missouri Special Olympics.

It’s the “Cops on Top” event in advance of this year’s Polar Plunge and Strut.

Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis says, no matter the weather, officers will stay on top until 6:00 tonight lowering a bucket down to take your donations.

“We’ve had snow on the roof. We’ve had ice on the roof. It’s been very bad a few years, but then there’s been years that we’ve had. The sun was out and it was 70 degrees. We’ll take those days.”

No 70-degree weather for today with the highs expected only in the 30’s…..But according to Chief Davis, it’s all about the Missouri Special Olympic athletes.

“If we can make them have one normal day, it’s. It’s all about it.”

The 24-hour plunge near Public Beach-2 starts tonight (Friday) with the rest of the plunge at Public Beach-2 taking place on Saturday.