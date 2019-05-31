Osage Beach Police Make Arrest in Storage Unit Theft and Vandalism

A Camdenton man with a history of burglary is facing new charges after allegedly stealing from some local storage units. William Lee Anthony Campbell is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage by the Osage Beach Police. It’s alleged that Campbell damaged several units at 54 Storage while attempting to break in to them. At least six units were damaged, with those damages totaling close to $4500. Campbell has at least two previous arrests involving burglary and property damage.