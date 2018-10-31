Osage Beach Police Make Burglary Arrest

A Camdenton man working for a local furniture store has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a home while he was on a moving job. Osage Beach Police allege that while William Campbell was moving furniture into a home on Apple Blossom, he forced his way into a neighbor’s residence and stole prescription medications. Police identified Campbell as a suspect from the distinct sole pattern on his shoes, which matched visible prints on the neighbors’ doors, which had been forcibly opened. Campbell has been charged with second-degree burglary, property damage, and possession of a controlled substance.