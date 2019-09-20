News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Police Make Early-Morning Drug Bust

Two people are facing charges after an early-morning drug bust at an Osage Beach motel. Officers were called to the Inn at Grand Glaize for a report of suspicious activity at 3:00 a.m. Thursday. After observing a suspect identified by hotel management exit one of the rooms, the responding officer initiated questioning. Upon investigating, a large bag containing scales and methamphetamine was located in possession of the first suspect. When police searched the room he came out of, they found a used syringe, pills, pot, a crack pipe, and more meth. Jesse Ponder of Eldon is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Benjamin Beard of Lake Ozark is charged with possession of marijuana with a previous offense, possession of a controlled substance other than 35 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of paraphernalia with a prior drug offense.

