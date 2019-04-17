Osage Beach Police, Morgan County Sheriff Statistics

The Osage Beach Police reported five arrests during the week ending April 14th. Three people were taken in on outstanding warrants. An Osage Beach man was arrested on charges of stealing and property damage, while a Camdenton woman was accused of driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to 891 calls for service during the month of March. Sheriff Norman Dills says that list includes 11 burglary reports, 38 animal control calls, one alleged sexual assault, and numerous calls for vandalism, property damage, and theft.