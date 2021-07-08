News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Police Numbers Show No DWI Arrests Over 4th Holiday

By

Police in Osage Beach are reporting no DWI arrests in the city over the Fourth of July holiday.

And more people in the Lake Area using transportation apps and taxicabs is getting some of the credit.

“I think that actually helps us out a lot. Especially on the weekends, I see a lot more Ubers and Taxicabs out there than we use to see. I think that’s sorta becoming the trend” says Police Chief Todd Davis, “overall it was a typical holiday weekend here for us at the Lake. We had a lot of people in town and we didn’t have, what I would call, major incidents for us.”

He says people might be realizing their money could be better spent elsewhere “people are a little bit smarter now…they don’t want to spend that money on fines, attorneys…everything else.”

Chief Davis says the cost of dealing with a DWI charge will reach thousands of dollars and it’ll also impact your ability to drive.

He also says getting a ride from someone who’s sober cuts down on accidents police have to respond to during the busiest time of the year in Lake of the Ozarks.

WEEKLY SUMMARY_NEWS RELEASE 20210628_20210704(002)

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com