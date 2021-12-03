Two Osage Beach police officers are recognized for service above and beyond the call of duty with some quick thinking being credited for saving a life. Chief Todd Davis says that Corporal Bobby McCrorey and Officer Leon Austin, recently, responded to a house call for a report of an unresponsive resident. McCrorey and Austin teamed up together administering life-saving efforts which included using an AED until fire and ambulance arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to Lake Regional where he was treated for a heart attack and described as conscious, alert and talking to family just a few hours after the efforts of the two officers. McCrorey and Austin have, since, been presented with a mayoral commendation.

