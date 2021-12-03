News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Featured Story - OLD Local News

Osage Beach Police Officers Recognized For Life-Saving Efforts

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 3, 2021

 

Two Osage Beach police officers are recognized for service above and beyond the call of duty with some quick thinking being credited for saving a life. Chief Todd Davis says that Corporal Bobby McCrorey and Officer Leon Austin, recently, responded to a house call for a report of an unresponsive resident. McCrorey and Austin teamed up together administering life-saving efforts which included using an AED until fire and ambulance arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to Lake Regional where he was treated for a heart attack and described as conscious, alert and talking to family just a few hours after the efforts of the two officers. McCrorey and Austin have, since, been presented with a mayoral commendation.

 

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News

Eldon Police Nab Suspect Accused Of Stealing From Several Vehicles

Dec 2, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Sunrise Beach House Damaged By Fire, Open Burning Being Blamed

Dec 2, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News State News

Lake Area Kindergartners Visit Governor’s Mansion To Decorate Tree

Dec 2, 2021 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Featured Story - OLD Local News

Osage Beach Police Officers Recognized For Life-Saving Efforts

Dec 3, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Eldon Police Nab Suspect Accused Of Stealing From Several Vehicles

Dec 2, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Sunrise Beach House Damaged By Fire, Open Burning Being Blamed

Dec 2, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News State News

Lake Area Kindergartners Visit Governor’s Mansion To Decorate Tree

Dec 2, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com