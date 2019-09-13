Osage Beach Police Report

The Osage Beach Police made nine arrests during the week ending September 8th. Three of the arrests were for stealing or burglary; two people were arrested on outstanding warrants; four of the people arrested are accused of driving while suspended; and one person is accused of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. During the week, the department conducted 66 traffic stops and responded to five accidents. They responded to seven incidents involving drugs or alcohol.