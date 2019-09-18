Osage Beach Police Report

The Osage Beach Police reported four arrests during the week ending September 15th. Joshua Mahlberg of Osage Beach allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. Ellen Williams of Osage Beach and Donald Horton of Camdenton are accused of stealing. A 17-year old girl from Eldon was picked up on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Officers conducted 40 traffic stops during the week and responded to nine accidents. They also responded to 14 reported disturbances.