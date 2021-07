Fewer traffic stops now reported by police in Osage Beach during the first full week of July.

Officers made 23 traffic stops to go with two arrests from July 5th through the 11th.

Police continue to make numerous building and area checks with 76 logged last week.

Officers responded to 15 accidents, 8 reports of stealing, 7 calls to assist motorists and one person called 9-1-1 and hung up.