Osage Beach Police Report Six Arrests

The Osage Beach Police reported six arrests during the week ending March 24th. 29-year old Luther Nevin Pickeral is charged with fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest after an incident that took place March 21st. Osage Beach residents Jacob Bartholomew and Dawn Frye were picked up on outstanding warrants, as was Jerry Catron of Brumley. Daniel Brewer of Osage Beach is facing a domestic assault charge and Dawn Bachtel of El Dorado Springs is accused of stealing.