Osage Beach Police See Increase In Traffic Weekly As Summer Gets Underway

By

Osage Beach police are releasing numbers for the first week of June.

The numbers indicate that more people are coming to the Lake Area now that the summer season is here, and heavy traffic means more traffic stops for police in Osage Beach.

“We’ve seen a large influx of traffic, probably since the first of May. It’s been going on for at least a month now” says Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis, “on a Friday afternoon traffic heading into the Lake is now a steady flow and it’s almost bumper to bumper.”

Davis tells KRMS News officers made 58 traffic stops during the first week of June, and that included one arrest for DWI.

Officers responded to 12 disturbance calls, they checked on 116 buildings, took three reports of stealing and responded to seven accidents “and on those business checks, our officers are simply going out on their proactive patrols. They’re getting out and double checking that the businesses are locked, etc.”

A full look at the report can be seen below:

WEEKLY SUMMARY_NEWS RELEASE 202100531_20210606 (002)

