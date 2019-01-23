Osage Beach Police Statistics Report

The Osage Beach Police reported four arrests during the week ending January 20th. 29-year old Tanner Morris of Brumley was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest. 20-year old Katelynn Rains of Osage Beach was allegedly driving while intoxicated and speeding. She’s also accused of failing to provide proof of insurance. Two other women from Osage Beach were also arrested – one for driving while suspended, and the other for an outstanding warrant. The department responded to 17 calls involving alcohol or drugs and conducted 51 traffic stops during the week.