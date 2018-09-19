Osage Beach Police Statistics

The Osage Beach Police reported six arrests during the week ending September 16th. They responded to 34 incidents involving drugs or alcohol, 10 stealing cases, and 69 traffic stops. One person was arrested on drug charges. 28-year old Whitney Searcy of Lake Ozark is charged with possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana or a synthetic, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana or a synthetic, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and no insurance.