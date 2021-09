Seven arrests and 23 traffic stops now reported by Osage Beach P.D. during the final full week of August.

Four warrants were served and there were six reports of assault.

Officers responded to 18 alarms, performed 65 building checks and followed up on 21 calls.

There were six reports of stealing, 3 calls about suspicious activity, two welfare checks and 5 calls for animal control.

Two people called 911 and hung up.