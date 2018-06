The Osage Beach Police report nine arrests for the week ending June 24th. Two of those – 27-year old Kelley Magness of Camdenton and 28-year old Josiah Braden of Lebanon – were picked up on warrants from other agencies. Three involved drugs – 27-year old Jamie Herndon and 41-year old Christopher Van Quaethem both of Osage Beach, and 25-year old Christopher Leadingham of West Virginia.