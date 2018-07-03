Osage Beach Police Weekly Statistics Report

The Osage Beach Police report nine arrests for the week ending July 1st. Five of those involved alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. Ashley Morgan of Hermann, Edward Briggs of Clinton, and Patrick Boylan of Osage Beach are all facing charges of DWI and possession of marijuana. 20-year old Angel Ferreira of Osage Beach is charged with being a minor in possession and open container/public consumption. The department conducted 126 traffic stops during the week and responded to 13 accidents and 12 animal control calls.