Osage Beach Police Weekly Statistics Report

The week ending July 8th was one of the slowest of the summer so far for police in Osage Beach, at least in terms of arrests. The department reports only three arrests for the week – all for DWI. Those arrested are 36-year old Christopher Taylor of St. Louis, 54-year old Kelly Barrett from Osage Beach, and 48-year old William Osterfoss of Kaiser. The department handled 14 accidents during the week along with 11 disturbances, 11 animal control calls, and eight stealing calls.