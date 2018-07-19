Osage Beach Police Weekly Statistics Report

The Osage Beach Police reported seven arrests for the week ending July 15th. Two of those involved driving while intoxicated. 50-year old Eric Swofford of Brumley faces charges of drug intoxication and careless and imprudent driving. 28-year old Richard Treen of Fort Leonard Wood is charged with alcohol intoxication and improper use of a turn lane. Two others were arrested on warrants from other agencies. They were identified as 33-year old Robby Bigley of Camdenton and 22-year old Willard Shepherd of Roach.