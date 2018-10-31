Osage Beach Police Weekly Statistics

The Osage Beach Police reported four arrests during the week ending October 28th. During that period, they responded to 29 incidents involving alcohol or drugs. They also handled seven reports of stealing and a burglary investigation in which one person was arrested. They are currently investigating a burglary at the Dogwood Animal Shelter. Two of the people are arrested had outstanding warrants. Two of the arrests involved teenagers – one from Lake Ozark and the other from St. Robert.