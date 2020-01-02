Osage Beach Proposes Law Change to Prevent Interference with City Employees

Osage Beach is looking to change a city ordinance to make it easier to punish people who stand in the way of city officials who are trying to do their jobs. According to the bill summary, the measure replaces the existing ordinance for failure to obey, obstructing, and resisting city officials. The new language includes hindering and interfering. The document prepared by City Attorney Ed Rucker says the goal is to eliminate the need to prove a willful and knowing act on the part of the defendant. The rule applies whether you’re dealing with a police officer, code enforcement, building inspector, or any other city official. The second reading of the replacement ordinance will take place at Thursday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, scheduled for 6pm.