News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Proposes Law Change to Prevent Interference with City Employees

By Leave a Comment

Osage Beach is looking to change a city ordinance to make it easier to punish people who stand in the way of city officials who are trying to do their jobs. According to the bill summary, the measure replaces the existing ordinance for failure to obey, obstructing, and resisting city officials. The new language includes hindering and interfering. The document prepared by City Attorney Ed Rucker says the goal is to eliminate the need to prove a willful and knowing act on the part of the defendant. The rule applies whether you’re dealing with a police officer, code enforcement, building inspector, or any other city official. The second reading of the replacement ordinance will take place at Thursday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, scheduled for 6pm.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions