For the second full week of July, Osage Beach are reporting four arrests, including one for driving while suspended, one for stealing and two others for assault.

Officers reported 54 traffic stops between July 12th and the 18th.

There were eight pedestrian checks, seven noise complaints, nine disturbance calls and police made 83 building and area checks.

There nine traffic accidents reported, fifteen alarms went off and zero hang-up calls to 9-1-1.