The City of Osage Beach is on the receiving end of some $75-thousand to plug at least eleven abandoned water wells.

That’s according to the Department of Natural Resources which has announced the Abandoned Well grant program provides funding to properly plug wells which, if left unplugged, could allow pollution to contaminate vital subsurface groundwater aquifers.

Seven other recipients are named in the funding which is authorized and funded by the Safe Drinking Water Act and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $75,000 to eight public water systems to plug abandoned water wells. The Department’s Abandoned Well Plugging grant program provides financial assistance to public water systems to properly plug abandoned water wells that, if left unplugged, could allow pollution to contaminate vital subsurface groundwater aquifers. Recipients use awarded funds to contract with certified well drillers or pump installers to plug abandoned wells in accordance with all state and federal regulations.

This year’s recipients include the City of Sullivan, City Utilities of Springfield, the City of Osage Beach, Public Water Supply District No. 2 of St. Charles County, Public Water Supply District No. 3 of Franklin County, Missouri Arkansas Water Co., Camp Barnabas, and the Richwoods R-II School District. In total, grant recipients seek to plug at least eleven abandoned water wells.

The Abandoned Well Plugging grant program, administered through the Department’s Public Drinking Water Branch, is a valuable resource for protecting local groundwater supplies, and is available to most public water systems that use groundwater. Authorized by the Safe Drinking Water Act, grants are funded with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information about the Department’s source water protection efforts or the Abandoned Well Plugging grant program, visit https://dnr.mo.gov/water/what- were-doing/water-planning/ source-water-protection.