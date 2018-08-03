News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Reconsidering Stance on Sales Tax Holiday

Osage Beach is considering changing a long-standing policy to allow shoppers to take advantage of a sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping.  The city has chosen to opt-out since the inception of the program over 12 years ago.  That decision forces shoppers to go elsewhere to save a little money on needed school supplies.  At Thursday night’s meeting, Aldermen Jeff Betherum brought up the topic, urging the board to consider changing that policy and participating in the event next August.

 

      NEWS-8-3-18 Betherum Sales Tax - 3rd August 2018

 

Camden and Morgan counties also opt-out of the sales tax holiday, as do the cities of Camdenton, Eldon, Laurie, and St. Elizabeth.  Starting today through Sunday night, sales taxes are waived up to certain amounts on school-related supplies in participating locations.

