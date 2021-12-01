The Osage Beach Police Department reports half a dozen arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says there were two arrests each on Monday the 22nd, on Thursday Thanksgiving Day, and on Friday the 26th.

The arrests included a 21-year-old man from Bellwood, Illinois for resisting or interfering with an arrest, a 29-year-old from Osage Beach for stealing, a 43-year-old from Osage Beach and a 39-year-old from Avondale both for fighting in public, a 27-year-old from Camdenton for domestic assault and a 19-year-old from Ulman for failing to appear in court.