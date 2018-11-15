Osage Beach Resident Admits to Sexually Abusing Young Child

An Osage Beach man has admitted to sexually abusing an 11-year old girl. Miller County Prosecutor Ben Winfrey says Anthony Lopez has entered guilty pleas to charges of statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse and third-degree child molestation. Lopez met the young girl at a laundry facility in a trailer park in Kaiser and took her back to his residence where the assault took place. The incident took place in June. Lopez entered his plea Wednesday. He’ll be sentenced in January.