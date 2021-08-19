News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Residents To Vote On 2 OBFPD Projects In November

By

The Osage Beach Fire Protection District Board of Directors is approving a special election for November.

Voters will be considering two issues, one of them being the implementation of an Advance Life Support EMS Division via levy increase.

“Our paramedics would be able to do any function, with the same scope of setup, that any personell could do on an ambulance. The only thing we wouldn’t be able to do is transport” says Paul Berardi, Chief of the Osage Beach Fire Protection District.

He tells KRMS News an ALS Division will help take pressure off of other first responders while offering the ability to handle overdoses and pain medication.

A second ballot measure will be asking Osage Beach voters to approve the relocation and replacement of Fire Station Number One, a facility Berardi says is too old and too far removed from where more calls are coming from “Fire station # 1 was built in 1986. It’s been an excellent station and it’s served the district very well, but quite frankly it’s just too small and doesn’t meet modern code or modern standards of current fire stations.”

If approved, the Fire Station will cost property owners about $14 dollars per year on a $100-thousand dollar valuation over 20 years.

The EMS Division will run about $28 dollars per year on the same $100-thousand dollar valuation, but this would not expire.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com