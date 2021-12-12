News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach SAR Still Needs More Volunteers

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 11, 2021 , , ,
It’s not a very glamorous job. As a matter of fact, you won’t even be paid for it BUT it sometimes can be very rewarding in the end.

However, at the current time, several more volunteers are needed to help the cause…

“One thing we hate to do is say, no….we don’t have enough people right now. You know, we all work full time jobs and things like that so….if we could a little depth to the team, we can say yes more often” says Ray Shadow, with the Osage Beach Search and Rescue Unit.

Shadow goes on to say that not every search will have a happy ending “We’ve had some really great ones, and we’ve had some that…you don’t walk away feeling great from…but either way, we go out to do the best we can.”

The search and rescue unit is a division of the Osage Beach Fire District.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the team or you just want more information on it, you can contact Ray Shadow at 573-286-5289 or go to sar@obfire.net.

