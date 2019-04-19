Osage Beach Says “No” to Fireworks in City Limits



The sale and private use of fireworks within Osage Beach city limits will remain against the law. Citing concerns from constituents, the Board of Aldermen voted 4-2 Thursday night to defeat a proposed ordinance that would have legalized fireworks during specific dates for Independence Day and New Year’s Eve. It also would have permitted people to sell fireworks in certain locations within the city. The proposal received no opposition from either the police department or fire protection district, but didn’t have enough support on the board to make it past the first reading.