News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Seeking Candidates For Ward 3 Alderman Vacancy

By

The City of Osage Beach is searching for a good man, or woman, to fill a vacancy on the board of aldermen.

The vacancy in Ward-3 was created with the recent resignation of Tom Walker for reasons unspecified in a press release issued, Wednesday, by city hall.

Candidates must be at least 18-years-old, a resident of Osage Beach for at least one year prior to appointment, a registered voter, a resident of the ward upon appointment and for the duration of serving in the position, be up-to-date with owing any taxes and be felony-free.

The appointment is for the unfinished term expiring in April, 2022, and is to be filled by mayoral appointment with consent of a majority of the remaining board members.

Anyone interested in filling the vacant alderman seat in Osage Beach should submit a letter of intent to city hall by the end of business on Friday, August 27th. A background check will also be required prior to appointment.

20210811 News Release_Vacant Board of Aldermen Seat

 

Filed Under: Local News, Politics

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com