Osage Beach Seeking Candidates For Ward 3 Alderman Vacancy

The City of Osage Beach is searching for a good man, or woman, to fill a vacancy on the board of aldermen.

The vacancy in Ward-3 was created with the recent resignation of Tom Walker for reasons unspecified in a press release issued, Wednesday, by city hall.

Candidates must be at least 18-years-old, a resident of Osage Beach for at least one year prior to appointment, a registered voter, a resident of the ward upon appointment and for the duration of serving in the position, be up-to-date with owing any taxes and be felony-free.

The appointment is for the unfinished term expiring in April, 2022, and is to be filled by mayoral appointment with consent of a majority of the remaining board members.

Anyone interested in filling the vacant alderman seat in Osage Beach should submit a letter of intent to city hall by the end of business on Friday, August 27th. A background check will also be required prior to appointment.