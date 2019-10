The Osage Beach Department of Public Safety has selected their next communications director. The position’s been open since Kwabena Asante left to take a position with Concerns of Police Survivors. Chief Todd Davis says Kyle Farmer will fill that role beginning November 5th.

The Police Department has some additional training coming up.

That training session is scheduled for December.