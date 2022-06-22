News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Special Call Meeting Planned For Monday For Outlet Mall

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 22, 2022 , ,

A Special meeting is being called for the decision on the Osage Beach Outlet Mall TIF Plan.

According to the city, the meeting will be for the board of alderman to conduct a public hearing, adopt an ordinance to approve the redevelopment agreement and approve the TIF plan regarding the outlet mall project.

The meeting is scheduled to take place this coming Monday at 6PM in the city hall.

It will be open to the public and will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

June 27 2022 Special BOA Meeting Agenda

