Osage Beach Still Looking For Workers In Public Works/Police

Osage Beach has openings in law enforcement, parks and recreation and public works – among others.

But there’s nobody putting in applications lately.

“I don’t know that we are dealing with anything that other cities, counties, other states across the nation aren’t deal with in some shape or fashion” says City Administrator Jeanna Woods, “I think it’s actually a national and state to state trend. All the meetings and different things that I’m involved with….I’m hearing that same story.”

She tells KRMS News the city wants police recruits “so if you are interested in receiving your post-certification….we will go through the hiring process, you get hired on as a police recruit. We will pay you salary plus benefits and we’ll pay for your academy.”

Woods says positions available in the City of Osage Beach include jobs at Parks and Recreation and in Public Works .

Woods was a guest on the KRMS Morning Magazine.