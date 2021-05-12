News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Still Looking For Workers In Public Works/Police

By

Osage Beach has openings in law enforcement, parks and recreation and public works – among others.

But there’s nobody putting in applications lately.

“I don’t know that we are dealing with anything that other cities, counties, other states across the nation aren’t deal with in some shape or fashion” says City Administrator Jeanna Woods, “I think it’s actually a national and state to state trend. All the meetings and different things that I’m involved with….I’m hearing that same story.”

She tells KRMS News the city wants police recruits “so if you are interested in receiving your post-certification….we will go through the hiring process, you get hired on as a police recruit. We will pay you salary plus benefits and we’ll pay for your academy.”

Woods says positions available in the City of Osage Beach include jobs at Parks and Recreation and in Public Works .

Woods was a guest on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com