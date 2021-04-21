News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach To Relax Some Rules Against Families Working Together As City Job Openings Continue

The City of Osage Beach is loosening up restrictions on family members working with each other.

It’s happening because good applicants are hard to find right now.

“The Missouri Constitution obviously contains anti-nepotism provisions and the city of Osage Beach, like many other cities, have code ordinances that support that. However, we’re not seeing as many applicants for different jobs throughout the city, and one of those is our seasonal for parks, airports and public works” says Jeanna Woods is the City Administrator for Osage Beach, “long story short…this is just a temporary requested waiver, just to see how it goes and it’s only for seasonal employees…not city wide.”

Woods tells KRMS News this is the first time she’s aware Osage Beach has relaxed its rules against hiring relatives of current city workers “if there are a few particular employees that have some relatives that are interested, this is the best way we can preserve our anti-nepotism, but at the same time…hopefully…we can get a few applicants who are interested.”

