Osage Beach Vacation House Fire Under Investigation

An investigation is underway after a house catches fire behind Vista Grande in Osage Beach.

It happened off Cove Road Sunday afternoon.

According to area residents, the home is a vacation rental and they had noticed the previous tenants did leave before the fire took place.

Reportedly, numerous on-lookers came to see the fire and evidently caused a delay for the Fire Department as they attempted to reach the home.

Fire Officials urge the public to not sightsee during a fire emergency as this impedes their ability to stop the fire from growing.

The owners of the property have been notified.