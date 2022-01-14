News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Osage Beach Welcomes New Ward 3 Representative

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 14, 2022 , , , , ,

There’s a new face representing Ward 3 for the city of Osage Beach.

Mayor John Olivarri is appointed Kellie Schuman to take over the vacant position.

The ward has been unmanned since August 2021, when Tom Walker stepped down for personal reasons.

Schuman signed up to run for the position in the upcoming 2022 elections, and since she was unopposed…the Mayor decided it would be wise to nominate her early to fill the role.

Schuman is a lifelong laker and has previously served on the Planning and Zoning committee.

